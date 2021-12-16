A Timeline of Virat Kohli vs BCCI Saga - From Being Sacked as ODI Skipper to the Explosive PC

The last few weeks have been full of commotion for Indian cricket. The sports section of every newspaper or website was full of reports claiming different possibilities. Some said Virat Kohli isn’t willing to play the ODIs in South Africa while a few stated that there is a rift going on between him and Rohit Sharma. Amid all these ‘source-based’ reports, the BCCI dropped a bombshell on December 8.

At 7:15 PM, the board announced the squad for the South Africa tour on social media with Rohit Sharma being named as the vice-captain. A minute later, the BCCI revealed the biggest surprise and it was sacking Virat as the ODI captain, handing the responsibility to Rohit.

The development led to more rumours taking over the social space while the BCCI top brass came up with a clarification on this massive change in leadership. At last, on Wednesday, Kohli addressed a presser before leaving for South Africa and his statement has now left the fans and experts in a state of confusion.

According to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, the board insisted Kohli not give up the T20I captaincy but he didn’t agree. Hence the selectors wanted just one man to lead the team in the limited-overs format and they made the decision. But Kohli, on Tuesday, revealed that he didn’t have a prior communication.

A lot more is expected on this entire scenario but before the board says something on Kohli’s claim, let’s have a look at the timeline of the chain of events.

December 8: BCCI tweets the Test squad for South Africa tour. Rohit Sharma named vice-captain Virat to lead.

Squad: Virat Kohli (Capt),Rohit Sharma(vc), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(wk), Wriddhiman Saha(wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj. pic.twitter.com/6xSEwn9Rxb— BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2021

December 8: One minute later, BCCI tweets a big development. “The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward,” the board tweeted.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward.#TeamIndia | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/hcg92sPtCa— BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2021

December 9: BCCI posts an appreciation tweet acknowledging Kohli’s tenure as ODI captain.

A leader who led the side with grit, passion & determination. 🇮🇳🔝Thank you Captain @imVkohli!👏👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/gz7r6KCuWF — BCCI (@BCCI) December 9, 2021

December 11: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, in an exclusive interview with Network18, explained why Kohli was sacked.

“A good team does not have too many leaders. That’s probably the reason and that’s what it is,” Ganguly told Network18.

December 12: The BCCI released a video interview of Rohit Sharma after being appointed as the new skipper.

Goals & excitement 👍Working with Rahul Dravid 👌@imVkohli‘s legacy as India’s white-ball captain 👏#TeamIndia‘s new white-ball captain @ImRo45 discusses it all in this special feature for https://t.co/Z3MPyesSeZ 👍 👍Watch the full interview 🎥 🔽https://t.co/JVS0Qff905 pic.twitter.com/kFlqZxWh5t — BCCI (@BCCI) December 13, 2021

December 13: Rohit Sharma ruled out of South Africa Tests with a hamstring injury. He injured himself while practising at Bandra Kurla Complex. Priyank Panchal, Gujarat batter, was named his cover.

NEWS - Priyank Panchal replaces injured Rohit Sharma in India’s Test squad.Rohit sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa.#SAvIND | @PKpanchal9 pic.twitter.com/b8VgoN52LW — BCCI (@BCCI) December 13, 2021

(Rumours of the Rohit-Virat rift and Kohli opting out of the ODIs in South Africa popped up in between.)

December 15: Kohli attended the press conference and answered each and every question. ‘All good between me and Rohit’, ‘I’m available for the ODIs’ and ‘No prior communication’ before relinquishing his ODI captaincy were the highlights.

