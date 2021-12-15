'A Very Able Captain and Tactically Sound': Virat Kohli Lauds Rohit Sharma After Quashing Rift Reports

Before boarding the flight to South Africa, India’s Test captain Virat Kohli addressed the media on Wednesday and cleared the air on various issues that have been making headlines recently. He confirmed his availability for the ODIs against the Proteas and quashed the reports that claimed his absence from the limited-overs series and his rift with newly-appointed skipper Rohit Sharma.

While speaking with media personnel, Kohli heaped praise on Rohit’s leadership qualities and extended his support to the duo of new captain and coach that took over the duties last month, during the home series against New Zealand.

ALSO READ | I am Available for Selection Says Virat Kohli Amid Rumours of Him Skipping ODI Series Against South Africa

“My responsibility is to push the team in the right direction. Something that I’ve looked to do even before I became the captain. So, that mindset has never changed and will never change. Rohit is a very able captain and very tactically sound. We have seen that in the games that he has captained for India and in the IPL as well,” Virat told the reporters on Wednesday.

“Along with Rahul bhai, who is a very balanced coach and a great man-manager; both of them will have my absolute support and my contribution in whatever vision they set for the team. I’ll be there to support that 100 percent and continue to be the guy who can push the team in the right direction going forward from here on, in ODIs and T20Is,” he added.

Virat also spoke about being removed as ODI captain ahead of the South Africa tour. He said, he didn’t have a prior communication with the selectors before the decision was made official.

“I was contacted one-and-a-half hour before the Test team selection. There was no prior communication. The chief selector discussed the Test team. And in the end, I was told that I won’t be the captain and I said fine. There was no prior communication,” Kohli told reporters.

ALSO READ | Twitter Reacts to Virat Kohli’s ‘Pipebomb’ Press Conference as He Dismissed Sourav Ganguly Claim of ‘Personal Request’

The South Africa tour begins with the Boxing Day Test that begins in Centurion. The 3-match series will be followed by as many ODIs. Rohit, who was named the vice-captain in the red-ball series, was ruled out due to injury. He has been replaced by Gujarat batsman Priyank Panchal.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here