A Week On, Ryan Campbell Remains Critical at London Hospital After Series of Cardiac Arrests

Former Australia international Ryan Campbell remains critical at a London hospital after suffering a series of cardiac arrests. The former cricketer is the present Netherlands coach and traveled to New Zealand with the side following which he visited his hometown Perth. The recent series of events has shocked his close relative who met him a couple of weeks ago. Nonetheless, his family has released a statement updating his condition after he suffered the attacks on Saturday.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“Ryan suffered a series of cardiac arrests last weekend and remains critically ill in the Royal Stoke University Hospital in the UK where he is being closely monitored 24 hours a day,” the family statement said. “He remains heavily sedated which is likely to continue through this weekend. “It is impossible to state our gratitude to the truly incredible staff at the hospital whose skill, care and compassion knows no bounds.

A statement on behalf of the Campbell Family. pic.twitter.com/KCBqJpygKG — Australian Cricketers’ Association (@ACA_Players) April 21, 2022

“The family would like to take this opportunity to thank all of his friends and supporters around the world for their love and support. As we are sure you can understand it is impossible to respond to all of the messages but we truly appreciate you keeping him in your thoughts and prayers. “We will update you again when we have more news but, in the meantime, we will be grateful if you could give the family some privacy at this immensely difficult time.”

Campbell was appointed Dutch coach in January 2017, and as a player represented both Australia and Hong Kong at international level. He featured for Hong Kong in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign in 2016, becoming the oldest player to make his T20I debut at the time at 44 years and 30 days.

Affectionately known to many as Cambo, the versatile cricketer made his First-Class debut for Western Australia in the 1996-97 season. During his career with WA he both opened the batting and played down the order, while compiling almost 6,000 First-Class runs.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here