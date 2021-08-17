CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » 'A Win For The Ages': India Cricketers React on Twitter After Lord's Epic
2-MIN READ

'A Win For The Ages': India Cricketers React on Twitter After Lord's Epic

India lead the series 1-0. (AFP Photo)

India lead the series 1-0. (AFP Photo)

From Virat Kohli to Jasprit Bumrah, India cricketers took to Twitter to express their feelings after beating England on the final day of the Lord's Test.

Emotions ran high as India secured a memorable Test win at Lord’s in the closing stage of the contest on the fifth day against England. India captain Virat Kohli’s wild celebrations as soon as Mohammed Siraj cleaned up last-man James Anderson to secure a 151-run win on Monday was evidence enough the value of this win for the tourists.

They came close to taking a 1-0 lead in the series opener at Trent Bridge but the rain played spoilsport washing out the entire final day’s play. At Lord’s, the match was wide open after late strikes from England on the penultimate day raised their hopes of limiting India’s lead.

However, lower-order resistance, in fact a counter-punch, from Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah put paid to Joe Root’s hopes as India put themselves in a strong position from where their chances of losing were negligible.

India pace battery then out on a show delivering a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

RELATED NEWS

Indian cricketers can soak in the victory as there’s a gap of nine days before they again return to the field for the third Test. England will go back to the drawing board and analyse where they went wrong and areas that require drastic improvements.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Tags
first published:August 17, 2021, 09:40 IST