'A Win For The Ages': India Cricketers React on Twitter After Lord's Epic

Emotions ran high as India secured a memorable Test win at Lord’s in the closing stage of the contest on the fifth day against England. India captain Virat Kohli’s wild celebrations as soon as Mohammed Siraj cleaned up last-man James Anderson to secure a 151-run win on Monday was evidence enough the value of this win for the tourists.

They came close to taking a 1-0 lead in the series opener at Trent Bridge but the rain played spoilsport washing out the entire final day’s play. At Lord’s, the match was wide open after late strikes from England on the penultimate day raised their hopes of limiting India’s lead.

However, lower-order resistance, in fact a counter-punch, from Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah put paid to Joe Root’s hopes as India put themselves in a strong position from where their chances of losing were negligible.

India pace battery then out on a show delivering a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

What a game of cricketEveryone stepping up, love the commitment and attitude. Way to go boys pic.twitter.com/hSgmxkLiiP— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 16, 2021

Super team effort and a memorable victory! Nothing better than the ebbs and flows of test cricket.#InItTogether #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/08u9lAKsqt — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 16, 2021

What a test match!! 2 days on the bounce now!! #INDvENG Top team effort and well done to all the boys— Mask up and take your vaccine (@ashwinravi99) August 16, 2021

We were hungry, had desire and we showed it! Everyone turned up and we leave Lord’s with a win that we won’t forget soon. We take this momentum and move on. pic.twitter.com/xG9kaWtdU6— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 16, 2021

A win for the ages pic.twitter.com/gNxXaazwRd— K L Rahul (@klrahul11) August 16, 2021

Can’t put into words the feelings that we’re going through after that win! So proud of the whole team pic.twitter.com/FRH20cbujl— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 16, 2021

A memorable game, a terrific fighting spirit on display.Great win for us as a team at the #homeofcricketLet’s carry on the momentum ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/3DgOVnuMY1— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) August 16, 2021

When you work hard results show on the field. A proud moment for me personally to deliver with the bat for . Loved my partnership with Bumrah #TeamIndia #mshami11 pic.twitter.com/5c1zvZaUJb— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) August 16, 2021

Every single one of us wanted this win, you could see it, you could feel it and watching it play out was incredible. pic.twitter.com/cJJ6PpcHm5— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 16, 2021

Indian cricketers can soak in the victory as there’s a gap of nine days before they again return to the field for the third Test. England will go back to the drawing board and analyse where they went wrong and areas that require drastic improvements.

