AA vs CK Dream11 Predictions Super Smash T20 2020-21, Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Auckland Aces will square off against Canterbury Kings in the 9th league match of Super Smash T20 competition on Sunday, January 3, at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. Auckland Aces have lost all three opening games in the tournament and desperately need a win. They currently sit fifth and are yet register points to their name.

The Canterbury Kings, meanwhile, have won the single game they have played in the tournament. They currently occupy the third place in the Super Smash standings with six points. Going into the game they will be confident when they take on the Aces at Eden Park on Sunday.

The Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings Super Smash T20 game is scheduled to start at 7:30 am, IST.

Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings match is on Saturday, January 3. The match will start from 7:30am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

AA vs CK Super Smash T20 2020-21, Auckland Aces playing 11 against Canterbury Kings: Sean Solia, Glenn Phillips, William O’Donnell, Mark Chapman, Robert O’Donnell, Ben Horne, Louis Delport, Will Somerville, Olly Pringle, Ben Lister, Danru Ferns

AA vs CK Super Smash T20 2020-21, Canterbury Kings playing 11 against Auckland Aces: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie, Cam Fletcher, Matthew Hay, Todd Astle, Sean Davey, Will Williams, Ed Nuttal