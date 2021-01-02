AA vs CK Dream11 Predictions Super Smash T20 2020-21, Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended431/10(155.0) RR 2.78180/5(45.3) RR 3.96
NZ
PAK239/10(102.2) RR 2.34271/10(123.3) RR 2.19
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs
- 2nd Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended195/10(72.3) RR 2.69200/10(103.1) RR 1.94
AUS
IND326/10(115.1) RR 2.8370/2(15.5) RR 4.42
India beat Australia by 8 wickets
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
AA vs CK Dream11 Predictions Super Smash T20 2020-21, Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings Dream11, Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Dream11 Prediction / Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Top Picks / Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Captain / Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 2, 2021, 7:00 PM IST
Auckland Aces will square off against Canterbury Kings in the 9th league match of Super Smash T20 competition on Sunday, January 3, at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. Auckland Aces have lost all three opening games in the tournament and desperately need a win. They currently sit fifth and are yet register points to their name.
The Canterbury Kings, meanwhile, have won the single game they have played in the tournament. They currently occupy the third place in the Super Smash standings with six points. Going into the game they will be confident when they take on the Aces at Eden Park on Sunday.
The Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings Super Smash T20 game is scheduled to start at 7:30 am, IST.
AA vs CK Super Smash T20 2020-21, Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings: Live Streaming
Cricket enthusiasts can watch all the matches of the Super Smash T20 2020-21 on FanCode app.
AA vs CK Super Smash T20 2020-21, Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/
AA vs CK Super Smash T20 2020-21, Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings: Match Details
Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings match is on Saturday, January 3. The match will start from 7:30am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.
AA vs CK Super Smash T20 2020-21 dream 11 team, Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings
AA vs CK Super Smash T20 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings captain: Chad Bowes
AA vs CK Super Smash T20 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings vice-captain: Mark Chapman
AA vs CK Super Smash T20 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings wicket keeper: Cam Fletcher
AA vs CK Super Smash T20 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings batsmen: Robert O’Donnell, Jack Boyle, Ken McClure
AA vs CK Super Smash T20 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings all-rounders: Sean Solia, Danru Ferns
AA vs CK Super Smash T20 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings bowlers: Ed Nuttal, Ben Lister, Will Somerville
AA vs CK Super Smash T20 2020-21, Auckland Aces playing 11 against Canterbury Kings: Sean Solia, Glenn Phillips, William O’Donnell, Mark Chapman, Robert O’Donnell, Ben Horne, Louis Delport, Will Somerville, Olly Pringle, Ben Lister, Danru Ferns
AA vs CK Super Smash T20 2020-21, Canterbury Kings playing 11 against Auckland Aces: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie, Cam Fletcher, Matthew Hay, Todd Astle, Sean Davey, Will Williams, Ed Nuttal
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking