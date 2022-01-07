AA vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Men's Super Smash 2021-22 Match, January 7, 7:10 AM IST

AA vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Men’s Super Smash 2021-22 match between Auckland Aces and Canterbury Kings: Auckland Aces will lock horns with Canterbury Kings in the 20th match of the Men’s Super Smash 2021-22. Eden Park, in Auckland, will host the game at 07:10 am IST on January 07, Friday.

Canterbury Kings are heading into the tournament after hammering Central Districts by five wickets. The batters ruled the show for Canterbury as they easily chased a massive total of 217 runs in 20 overs. Overall, they are second in the points table with four victories and two losses.

Auckland Aces, on the other hand, have played a total of five matches, winning three and losing two. With 12 points, the team is reeling at the fourth spot. Having lost their first two games against Northern Knights, Auckland made a solid comeback. They are now on a three-match winning streak. Auckland are likely to put their best foot forward on Friday to secure their fourth victory.

Ahead of the match between Auckland Aces and Canterbury Kings; here is everything you need to know:

AA vs CTB Telecast

Auckland Aces vs Canterbury Kings game will not be telecast in India

AA vs CTB Live Streaming

The AA vs CTB encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AA vs CTB Match Details

The AA vs CTB match will be hosted at Eden Park in Auckland at 07:10 am IST on January 07, Friday.

AA vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cole McConchie

Vice-captain: Martin Guptill

Suggested Playing XI for AA vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Cam Fletcher, Glenn Phillips

Batters: Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls

Allrounders: Cole McConchie

Bowlers: Adithya Ashok, Ben Lister, Ed Nuttall, Louis Delport

AA vs CTB Probable XIs

Auckland Aces: Martin Guptill, George Worker, Robert O’Donnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, William Somerville, Lockie Ferguson, Louis Delport, Adithya Ashok, Ben Lister

Canterbury Kings: Todd Astle, Blake Coburn, Matt Henry, Ken McClure, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Leo Carter, Henry Shipley, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Ed Nuttall

