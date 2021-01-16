AA vs NK Dream11 Predictions, Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Aces vs Northern Knights: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

AA vs NK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AA vs NK Dream11 Best Picks / AA vs NK Dream11 Captain / AA vs NK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Two of the worst performers of the ongoing Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Aces and Northern Knights, will meet in the 18th match of the tournament on Sunday. The Aces are still searching for their first victory, having lost all five previous matches. The Knights aren’t much better, with just one win in six outings, which came against the Aces. In that match, the Knights successfully chased down the target of 171 set by the Aces winning the match by 3 wickets. They will hope to do it once again in the upcoming match, which will be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

AA vs NK Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Aces vs Northern Knights: Live Streaming

All matches of the Super Smash 2020-21 can be watched online on FanCode.

AA vs NK Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Aces vs Northern Knights: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

AA vs NK Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Aces vs Northern Knights: Match Details

January 17 – 07:40 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

AA vs NK Dream11 team

Dream11 captain: Tim Seifert

Dream11 vice-captain: Sean Solia

Dream11 wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert

Dream11 batsmen: Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter

Dream11 all-rounders: Scott Kuggeleijn, Anton Devcich, Sean Solia

Dream11 bowlers: Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson

AA vs NK Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Aces probable playing 11 against Northern Knights: Martin Guptill, Sean Solia, Glenn Phillips (WK), William O’Donnell, Robert O’Donnell, Ben Horne, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Lister, Danru Ferns

AA vs NK Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Knights probable playing 11 against Auckland Aces: Tim Seifert (WK), Jeet Raval, Anton Devcich, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Carter, Brett Hampton, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Trent Boult, Tim Southee