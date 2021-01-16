- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
AA vs NK Dream11 Predictions, Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Aces vs Northern Knights: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
AA vs NK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AA vs NK Dream11 Best Picks / AA vs NK Dream11 Captain / AA vs NK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 16, 2021, 3:42 PM IST
Two of the worst performers of the ongoing Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Aces and Northern Knights, will meet in the 18th match of the tournament on Sunday. The Aces are still searching for their first victory, having lost all five previous matches. The Knights aren’t much better, with just one win in six outings, which came against the Aces. In that match, the Knights successfully chased down the target of 171 set by the Aces winning the match by 3 wickets. They will hope to do it once again in the upcoming match, which will be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.
AA vs NK Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Aces vs Northern Knights: Live Streaming
All matches of the Super Smash 2020-21 can be watched online on FanCode.
AA vs NK Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Aces vs Northern Knights: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
AA vs NK Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Aces vs Northern Knights: Match Details
January 17 – 07:40 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
Super Smash 2020-21 AA vs NK Dream11 team for Auckland Aces vs Northern Knights
Super Smash 2020-21 AA vs NK Dream11 team for Auckland Aces vs Northern Knights captain: Tim Seifert
Super Smash 2020-21 AA vs NK Dream11 team for Auckland Aces vs Northern Knights vice-captain: Sean Solia
Super Smash 2020-21 AA vs NK Dream11 team for Auckland Aces vs Northern Knights wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert
Super Smash 2020-21 AA vs NK Dream11 team for Auckland Aces vs Northern Knights batsmen: Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter
Super Smash 2020-21 AA vs NK Dream11 team for Auckland Aces vs Northern Knights all-rounders: Scott Kuggeleijn, Anton Devcich, Sean Solia
Super Smash 2020-21 AA vs NK Dream11 team for Auckland Aces vs Northern Knights bowlers: Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson
AA vs NK Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Aces probable playing 11 against Northern Knights: Martin Guptill, Sean Solia, Glenn Phillips (WK), William O’Donnell, Robert O’Donnell, Ben Horne, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Lister, Danru Ferns
AA vs NK Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Knights probable playing 11 against Auckland Aces: Tim Seifert (WK), Jeet Raval, Anton Devcich, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Carter, Brett Hampton, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Trent Boult, Tim Southee
