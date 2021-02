AA vs WF Dream 11 predictions Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds, Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Best Picks / Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Captain / Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

In the 30th match of Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Aces will face Wellington Firebirds. The winning team of this match will make it to the elimination final against Canterbury on February 11. This is the second time the two sides will be meeting each other. They first met in the opening match of the league. In that game, Wellington had defeated Auckland by four wickets.

As far as performance is concerned, Wellington have been on top of their game with eight out of nine wins and 32 points, while Auckland have been out of form with only two out of nine wins and eight points.

Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds match is scheduled to start from 4:10 AM IST on Sunday, February 7 at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

AA vs WF Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can watch all the matches of the Smash league on FanCode app.

AA vs WF Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds: Live Score

AA vs WF Super Smash 2020-21, Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds: Match Details

AA vs WF Super Smash 2020-21, dream 11 team, Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds

AA vs WF Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds captain: Finn Allen

AA vs WF Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds vice-captain: Ben Horne

AA vs WF Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds wicket keeper: Devon Conway

AA vs WF Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds batsmen: Robert O Donnell, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen

AA vs WF Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds all-rounders: Ben Horne, Sean Solia, Rachin Ravindra

AA vs WF Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds bowlers: Hamish Bennett, Logan van Beek, William Somerville, Ryan ter Braak

AA vs WF Super Smash 2020-21 Auckland Aces probable 11 against Wellington Firebirds: Sean Solia, Graeme Beghin, William O’Donnell, Robert O’Donnell, Ben Horne, Ollie Pringle, Ryan Harrison, William Somerville, Ross ter Braak , Ben Lister, Louis Delport.

AA vs WF Super Smash 2020-21 Wellington Firebirds probable 11 against Auckland Aces: Finn Allen , Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, Troy Johnson, Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Peter Younghusband, Logan van Beek, Michael Snedden, Hamish Bennett , Devon Conway.