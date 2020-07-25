AAD vs DPS Dream11 Team Emirates T10 Tournament Ajman Alubond vs Dubai Pulse Secure – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 25, 2020

AAD vs DPS Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates T10 Tournament | Emirates Cricket has confirmed the six teams that will compete in the Inaugural Emirates D10 tournament. Representing UAE’s Cricket Councils will be teams for Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah and team for Emirates Cricket. Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket said: “We are very pleased with the quality of players representing each Council in the inaugural Emirates D10 series. Fans can expect to see an exciting series of highly competitive games.” Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.
AAD vs DPS Emirates T10 Tournament Live Streaming Details
AAD vs DPS Emirates T10 Tournament Live Score/Scorecard
AAD vs DPS Emirates T10 Tournament Match Details
July 25 – 7:30 PM IST from ICC Academy in Dubai
AAD vs DPS Emirates T10 Tournament My Dream11 Team
AAD vs DPS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Adnaan Khan, Abdul Shakoor
AAD vs DPS Dream11 Team Batsmen: Faizan Sheikh (VICE CAPTAIN), Rahman Gull, Sapandeep Singh
AAD vs DPS Dream11 Team All-rounders: Hamad Arshad (CAPTAIN), Ali Mirza, Fahad Tariq
AAD vs DPS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Imran Haider, Mohammad Azhar, Sharif Asadullah
AAD vs DPS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Ajman Alubond : Abdul Shakoor, Sandy Sandeep, Amjad Gul-Khan, Sapandeep Singh, Hamad Arshad, Zawar Farid, Nasir Aziz, Omer Farooq, Mohammad Azhar, Sharif Asadullah, Ali Mirza
Dubai Pulse Secure : Adnaan Khan, Rahman Gull, Shafaqat Ali, Fahad Nawaz, Faisal Amin, Fahad Tariq, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Mohammad Rashid, Faizan Sheikh
AAD vs DPS Dream11 Team Emirates T10 Tournament Ajman Alubond vs Dubai Pulse Secure – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 25, 2020
AAD vs DPS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AAD vs DPS Dream11 Best Picks / AAD vs DPS Dream11 Captain / AAD vs DPS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Team Rankings