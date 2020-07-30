AAD vs SBK Dream11 Team Emirates T10 Tournament Ajman Alubond vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 30, 2020

AAD vs SBK Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates T10 Tournament | Emirates Cricket has confirmed the six teams that will compete in the Inaugural Emirates D10 tournament. Representing UAE’s Cricket Councils will be teams for Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah and team for Emirates Cricket. Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket said: “We are very pleased with the quality of players representing each Council in the inaugural Emirates D10 series. Fans can expect to see an exciting series of highly competitive games.” Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.
AAD vs SBK Emirates T10 Tournament Live Streaming Details
AAD vs SBK Emirates T10 Tournament Live Score/Scorecard
AAD vs SBK Emirates T10 Tournament My Dream11 Team
AAD vs SBK Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Fayyaz Ahmed
AAD vs SBK Dream11 Team Batsmen: Sapandeep Singh (CAPTAIN), Amjad Khan, Rizwan CP, Khalid Shah, Umair Ali (VICE CAPTAIN)
AAD vs SBK Dream11 Team All-rounders: Renjth Mani, Ameer Hamza
AAD vs SBK Dream11 Team Bowlers: N Aziz, Syam Ramesh, H Khalid
AAD vs SBK Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Ajman Alubond : Ameer Hamza, Sandy Sandeep, Amjad Gul-Khan, Sapandeep Singh, Omer Farooq, Zawar Farid, Nasir Aziz, SH Haider , ST Tariq, Sharif Asadullah, Ali Mirza
Sharjah Bukhatir XI : Khalid Shah, Renjit Mani, Ansh Tandon, Fayyaz Ahmad (C), Rizwan CP, Umair Ali, MF Farooq, Ali Anwaar, Gopakumar Gopalkrishnan, Syam Ramesh, Hazrat Bilal
