AAD vs TAD Dream11 Team Emirates T10 Tournament Ajman Alubond vs Team Abu Dhabi – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 29, 2020

Cricketnext Staff |July 30, 2020, 3:25 PM IST
AAD vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates T10 Tournament | Emirates Cricket has confirmed the six teams that will compete in the Inaugural Emirates D10 tournament. Representing UAE’s Cricket Councils will be teams for Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah and team for Emirates Cricket. Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket said: “We are very pleased with the quality of players representing each Council in the inaugural Emirates D10 series. Fans can expect to see an exciting series of highly competitive games.” Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.

AAD vs TAD Emirates T10 Tournament Live Streaming Details

Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.

AAD vs TAD Emirates T10 Tournament Live Score/Scorecard

AAD vs TAD Emirates T10 Tournament Match Details

July 29 – 5:30 PM IST from ICC Academy in Dubai

AAD vs TAD Emirates T10 Tournament My Dream11 Team

AAD vs TAD Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Kai Smith, Sandy Sandeep

AAD vs TAD Dream11 Team Batsmen: Amjad Gul-Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Sapandeep Singh (CAPTAIN)

AAD vs TAD Dream11 Team All-rounders: Graeme Creme, Ghulan Farid, Ameer Hamza (VICE CAPTAIN)

AAD vs TAD Dream11 Team Bowlers: Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Nasir Aziz, Vinayak Vijayan

AAD vs TAD Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Ajman Alubond : Abdul Shakoor, Sandy Sandeep, Amjad Gul-Khan, Sapandeep Singh, Hamad Arshad, Zawar Farid, Nasir Aziz, Ameer Hamza, Mohammad Azhar, Sharif Asadullah, Ali Mirza

Team Abu Dhabi : Kai Smith, Rameez Shahzad, Khalid Mahmood, Usama H Shah, Graeme Cremer, Rahul Bhatia, Ghulam Murtaza, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Vinayak Vijayan, Ghulan Farid, Ali Abid

