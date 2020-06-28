Former cricketer and now a coach in New Delhi, Sanjay Dobhal is among those to have been hit by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The coronavirus pandemic in India, especially in cities like the national capital New Delhi, has been spreading like wildfire putting those in the medical fraternity under immense pressure.
Dobhal, who was suffering from severe pneumonia, had to go through four tests and only after three weeks did he test positive for the coronavirus.
The situation came to the fore after former India cricketer Aakash Chopra tweeted to the Delhi cricket fraternity for help.
Please help, guys 🙏 Hearfelt request...Sanjay is a former cricketer and now, a coach in Delhi. A really good human being too... TIA @bhogleharsha @GautamGambhir @virendersehwag @harbhajan_singh @imVkohli please help spread the word 🙌 #Delhi #COVID19 https://t.co/lJ1iUoHkeY— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 28, 2020
This has been organised. Thanks a lot for your support, guys 🙏 God bless 😇 https://t.co/Z1A0QhsEtP— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 28, 2020
Plenty of people responded with good wishes for Dobhal, whilst some tried to help with recommendations related to the treatment.
Aakash Chopra Asks Cricketers Gambhir, Kohli to Help Coach Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus
