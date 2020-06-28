Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 3, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 June, 2020

2ND INN

Prague Barbarians Vandals

102/7 (10.0)

Prague Barbarians Vandals
v/s
Prague Spartans Mobilizers
Prague Spartans Mobilizers*

62 (8.4)

Prague Barbarians Vandals beat Prague Spartans Mobilizers by 40 runs
Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 3, 2020 Match 6, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 June, 2020

1ST INN

Budejovice Barracudas CC *

4/0 (1.1)

Budejovice Barracudas CC
v/s
Prague CC Rooks
Prague CC Rooks

Budejovice Barracudas CC elected to bat
Live

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 June, 2020

1ST INN

Sri Lankan CC *

171/5 (17.2)

Sri Lankan CC
v/s
Nicosia Tigers CC
Nicosia Tigers CC

Nicosia Tigers CC elected to field

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Aakash Chopra Asks Cricketers Gambhir, Kohli to Help Coach Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Plenty of people responded with good wishes for Dobhal, whilst some tried to help with recommendations related to the treatment.

June 28, 2020, 1:51 PM IST
Aakash Chopra Asks Cricketers Gambhir, Kohli to Help Coach Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Former cricketer and now a coach in New Delhi, Sanjay Dobhal is among those to have been hit by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic in India, especially in cities like the national capital New Delhi, has been spreading like wildfire putting those in the medical fraternity under immense pressure.

Dobhal, who was suffering from severe pneumonia, had to go through four tests and only after three weeks did he test positive for the coronavirus.

The situation came to the fore after former India cricketer Aakash Chopra tweeted to the Delhi cricket fraternity for help.

Plenty of people responded with good wishes for Dobhal, whilst some tried to help with recommendations related to the treatment.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
