Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND, 2020 Match 1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 11 July, 2020

Prague Spartans Vanguards

0/0 (0.0)

Prague Spartans Vanguards
v/s
Bohemian CC
Bohemian CC

Toss won by Bohemian CC (decided to field)
Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

204 (67.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

318 (102.0)

England trail by 99 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

Aakash Chopra Explains Why Virat Kohli is Not a Successful IPL Captain

Aakash Chopra believes Virat Kohli has not been a successful captain in the IPL as Royal Challengers Bangalore have not done well since he took over.

Cricketnext Staff |July 11, 2020, 10:44 AM IST
Aakash Chopra Explains Why Virat Kohli is Not a Successful IPL Captain

Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes Virat Kohli has not been a successful captain in the IPL as Royal Challengers Bangalore have not done well since he took over.

Kohli became RCB captain in 2011 and since then they have twice finished as the bottom-ranked side in 2017 and 2019 while finishing sixth in 2018 and seventh in 2014.

"He (Kohli) is surely not a successful IPL captain. The team has not done well, it is actually a fact. And it is not one or two years, but many seasons," Chopra said while responding to a question on his YouTube channel.

"There are manifold reasons for that. First thing is that they don’t pick the correct team. If you see their squad’s strength, you can observe glaring mistakes. You can punch holes in them.

"There are no fast bowlers, who will bowl at the death, who will bat at No.5 and No.6. They have never addressed these problems.

Also Read: It Was a Bit Unfair on Him - Aakash Chopra on Indian Batsman's Ouster from ODI Team

"It is a top-heavy batting team, always a thin bowling line-up, the same Yuzi Chahal, just the same fast bowler, that’s about it. If you don’t pick the team properly, don’t expect miracles from a captain."

Chopra believes the team compositon not being correct comes down to a communication gap between Kohli and team management.

"Second reason is that when the Indian team captain is the skipper of your franchise, you don’t stretch his bandwidth beyond a point. This is with regards to once again the squad selection. The other people need to do a very good job at the time of squad selection.

"I am sure MS Dhoni would have given the CSK management a list of 3-4 players to be picked and left the rest to the support staff, when he was the Indian captain.

"It is almost impossible for you to sit in the auction and spoon feed the management to pick a particular team. You have to support him, I don’t think Kohli has had that kind of support from his support staff."

Aakash ChopraIndian Premier LeagueiplRoyal Challengers Bangalorevirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more