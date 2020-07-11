Aakash Chopra Explains Why Virat Kohli is Not a Successful IPL Captain

Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes Virat Kohli has not been a successful captain in the IPL as Royal Challengers Bangalore have not done well since he took over.
Kohli became RCB captain in 2011 and since then they have twice finished as the bottom-ranked side in 2017 and 2019 while finishing sixth in 2018 and seventh in 2014.
"He (Kohli) is surely not a successful IPL captain. The team has not done well, it is actually a fact. And it is not one or two years, but many seasons," Chopra said while responding to a question on his YouTube channel.
"There are manifold reasons for that. First thing is that they don’t pick the correct team. If you see their squad’s strength, you can observe glaring mistakes. You can punch holes in them.
"There are no fast bowlers, who will bowl at the death, who will bat at No.5 and No.6. They have never addressed these problems.
"It is a top-heavy batting team, always a thin bowling line-up, the same Yuzi Chahal, just the same fast bowler, that’s about it. If you don’t pick the team properly, don’t expect miracles from a captain."
Chopra believes the team compositon not being correct comes down to a communication gap between Kohli and team management.
"Second reason is that when the Indian team captain is the skipper of your franchise, you don’t stretch his bandwidth beyond a point. This is with regards to once again the squad selection. The other people need to do a very good job at the time of squad selection.
"I am sure MS Dhoni would have given the CSK management a list of 3-4 players to be picked and left the rest to the support staff, when he was the Indian captain.
"It is almost impossible for you to sit in the auction and spoon feed the management to pick a particular team. You have to support him, I don’t think Kohli has had that kind of support from his support staff."
