Aakash Chopra Lists Top 5 Test Batters and Bowlers of 2021

Test cricket in 2021 saw some breakthrough performances – seasoned cricketers continuing to pile on runs, some memorable bowling spells and incredible series victories. Aakash Chopra, former India batsman, has chosen his top five batters and bowlers in Test cricket for 2021 after analysing the eventful year. In an episode of Cricket Chaupaal on his YouTube channel, Chopra listed international stars who have made it to his list of nominees for the year-end Test awards.

Top five batters of 2021

Fawad Alam

Pakistan’s Fawad Alam was the fifth batsman on his list, with 571 runs at an average of 57.10, including three hundreds in nine Tests. “He has a very interesting story. He had almost left cricket, he was absent for so many years but his persistence has paid off brilliantly. He has grabbed every opportunity with both hands," Chopra said of the Pakistani opener.

Dimuth Karunaratne

Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne was next on Chopra’s list, with 902 runs, averaging 69.38. He scored four hundreds in seven matches this year. Emphasising that the eighth-ranked batter’s runs came in South Africa, England and West Indies, he said, “He has scored 659 runs at an average of 50. It is very important to note who you have played if you want to know how important those runs are.”

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant, who played 11 Tests, scored 706 runs with an average of 41, was third on the list. He played a key role in India’s historic Test series victory in Australia earlier this year.

Rohit Sharma

Chopra placed newly-appointed Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma on the 2nd spot in the list. According to him, Rohit’s performance in the 11 matches, where he amassed 906 runs at an average of 47.6 this year, has been sensational. “He played two Tests in Australia, then England at home on considerably bad pitches. His century in Chennai remains one of the best.”

Joe Root

England Test captain Joe Root, who is currently the top-ranked batsman in the format, held the top spot because of his 1455 runs at an average of 66.1 in 12 games that comprised six centuries. “He has been a player par excellence, let’s be honest. Root is on a different level altogether. He has to be the best Test batter of 2021,” Chopra said.

Top 5 bowlers of 2021

R Ashwin

When it came to picking bowlers of the year, Ravichandran Ashwin was fifth in the list. In eight red-ball games, Ashwin scalped 52 wickets at an average of 16.23. This year alone, Ashwin has taken three five-wicket hauls. “He was good in the Sydney Test against Australia and the WTC final was also not that bad. He was absolutely sensational in India,” said Chopra.

James Anderson

Next on Chopra’s list is England’s James Anderson, who is now the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Anderson, presently playing the Ashes, has 32 wickets at an average of 24.65 in 2021.

Ollie Robinson

Another English cricketer, Chopra put Ollie Robinson, who has 33 wickets at an average of 20.03 in seven Test matches, at number three on his list. He said, “Some of the old issues came to the fore, but he just fought through it, and he has done very well.”

Mohammed Siraj

Chopra included Mohammad Siraj on the list at the second spot thanks to his outstanding performance at Lord’s, Sydney and Brisbane. Since his Test debut against Australia on Boxing Day, he has become a go-to bowler for India in the longest format of the game. “He has been continuously doing well. I like his attitude, he makes the ball talk off the surface,” said Chopra about Siraj.

Shaheen Afridi

Impressed by his 47 wickets in 9 matches at an average of 17, Chopra named Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi as the finest Test bowler of 2021. “He has been sensational, there was a time where he was taking a five-wicket haul in every match.”

