Aakash Chopra Unsure If Dinesh Karthik Wanted To Quit Captaincy Midway IPL 2020

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has questioned Kolkata Knight Riders' move to replace Dinesh Karthik with England skipper Eoin Morgan as the team ultimately failed to make it to the last-four in this year's Indian Premier League. KKR replaced Karthik with World Cup-winning skipper after their mediocre performance which saw them win four of the first seven matches. It was at this juncture that the management made the change at the top. KKR played nine games and went onto win just three of those. Now, Chopra has questioned whether Karthik had even volunteered to quit captaincy.

Also read: India vs Australia: Virat Kohli's Absence Will Create Big Hole in Indian Batting Order, Says Ian Chappell

"“Firstly, I am disappointed because when you win four of your first seven matches and if you replicate that performance, then you are through, eight victories were more than enough for you to qualify. Delhi actually came second with 16 points,” Chopra said in a video shared on his Facebook page.“So if things go bad from there, you change the captaincy halfway, it has been said that Dinesh Karthik gave up the KKR captaincy but would he have done that?”

Also read: India vs Australia---Rohit Sharma "Happy to Bat" at Any Position in Tests

“Did the team’s performances improve after the captaincy was handed over to Eoin Morgan? Is Eoin Morgan the right captain will also be a big question because he is an overseas player and is he right in terms of his tactics and is he a 100% certainty in the team although his performance was good at the end,” he added.KKR finished fifth in the points table and won seven out of their sixteen games. Eventually got knocked out due to their negative run rate.