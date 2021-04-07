Aakash Chopra Picks His Perfect XI for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021

With the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) round the corner, the former Indian cricketer and renowned cricket analyst Aakash Chopra picked his ideal Playing XI for the runner-up of the previous season, Delhi Capitals (DC). A few days back, the franchise was dealt with a massive blow as their skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the entire tournament after dislocating his shoulder while playing for India in the first ODI against England.

The same resulted in the management showing faith in the young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and handing him the responsibility of leading Delhi in IPL 2021. As DC gears up for their first match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 10 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Aakash Chopra picked his XI in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel and made some surprising choices.

For the opening slot, Aakash picked Delhi’s regular opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw while the number three position went to Ajinkya Rahane. The veteran believes that playing Rahane in the top-order will help the management is seeking the services of both Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer in the middle-order.

In the absence of Iyer, Aakash promoted skipper Pant at number four position while Hetmyer and Stoinis were next in line. Though the former KKR player picked a star-studded top 6 for Delhi Capitals, he left two new recruits of the team, including the likes of former Australian captain Steve Smith and the all-rounder Tom Curran.

Further, the 43-year-old admitted that the absence of Axar Patel will hurt the franchise as the cricketer is known for contributing both with the bat and ball but he believes that Ravi Ashwin and Amit Mishra will be able to share the load of the spin department. Notably, the ace all-rounder has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and will be missing the first few games. The right-hander concluded his Playing XI by picking three pacers including the likes of Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, and one between Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav.

