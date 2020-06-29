Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Aakash Chopra Picks Up All-time IPL XI, Picks This Indian as Skipper

It's been 13 years since the IPL started and the tournament has seen some great players, be it Indian or overseas. Former India opener Aakash Chopra, who had been a part of IPL himself, picked up an all-time IPL XI.

June 29, 2020
He started with openers David Warner and Rohit Sharma. Both of them have impeccable records at the top of the order and it was a no brainer that both the players made it to the XI. To follow the openers was India skipper Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina. The former has six tons in the tournament, while Raina is perhaps the most destructive batsman in the history of IPL.

Next in the slot are South Africa's AB de Villiers and MS Dhoni. Chopra also named Dhoni the skipper of this side.

ALSO READ | Arjun Tendulkar Isn't Getting Opportunities Handed on Platter: Aakash Chopra Addresses Nepotism Talk

He was also very selective with the bowlers that he took in the side. For spinners, he went in with Sunil Naraine and Harbhajan Singh. He ended the list with three pace bowlers -- Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga, who are legends of the tournament.

But there were a few notable names missing from the line up. Chris Gayle, who has been at his explosive best in the tournament didn't make it to the XI.

Aakash Chopra’s all-time IPL XI: David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Harbhajan Singh, Sunil Narine, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah.

12th and 13th Man – Gautam Gambhir, Andre Russell

