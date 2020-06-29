Aakash Chopra Picks Up All-time IPL XI, Picks This Indian as Skipper
It's been 13 years since the IPL started and the tournament has seen some great players, be it Indian or overseas. Former India opener Aakash Chopra, who had been a part of IPL himself, picked up an all-time IPL XI.
Aakash Chopra Picks Up All-time IPL XI, Picks This Indian as Skipper
It's been 13 years since the IPL started and the tournament has seen some great players, be it Indian or overseas. Former India opener Aakash Chopra, who had been a part of IPL himself, picked up an all-time IPL XI.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings