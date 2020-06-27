Aakash Chopra Rates This Bowler Better Than India's R Ashwin
Former India opener Aakash Chopra is of the opinion that Australia's Nathan Lyon is a better bowler than India's R Ashwin. As far as the stats go, Lyon has 390 wickets from 96 Tests, while Ashwin has 365 from 71 matches.
