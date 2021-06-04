Aakash Chopra Shares Video of Kid Playing MS Dhoni’s Helicopter Shot

Cricket commentator Aakash Chopra took to Twitter on June 4 and shared a video of a kid imitating MS Dhoni’s trademark helicopter shot. The clip featured the kid having wide range of strokes in his arsenal. His slog sweep on the leg side left netizens stunned. The young cricketer, with his clean stroke play, defied his age. The ease at which thebatsman smashes the ball down or out of the groundspeaks of his volume.

In the clip, when the young man was tired of hitting the ball down the ground, he got down on one knee and hit the ball over the bowler’s head.

Former Indian opener is known for lending his voice to multiple fan videos related to cricket, but all with Hindi commentary. He even shares these videos with his fans on social media accounts.

In the caption, Chopra simply called him alittle artist. Along with this, he also added a moving helicopter sticker on the video, symbolising his glorious helicopter shot.

But this is not the first timeChopra has shared videos of budding cricketers. Earlier, he had shared a video of a young Indian girl named Pari Sharma. In the video, the little one was seen hitting a series of perfect helicopter shots. Pari’s video went viral on social media and garnered immense love and appreciation.

Thursday Thunderbolt…our very own Pari Sharma. Isn’t she super talented? 👏👏 #AakashVani pic.twitter.com/2oGLLLAadu — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) August 13, 2020

Another video shared by cricket commentator on his Twitter handle showcases a young kid standing with an open stance in full swag. He was waiting for the ball and as soon as it arrives, he smashed it with zero mercy.

Even this young man had gathered a lot of praises from cricket fans on the microblogging site. Some predicted him to be the future Hardik Pandya or Rishabh Pant. The helicopter shot was invented in the cricket world by former Indian captain and Chennai Super Kings-skipper Dhoni when he first came into international cricket.

