Aakash Chopra Wants KKR to Name This Promising Batsman as Their Next Captain

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) should release the likes of Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik while letting 21-year-old batsman Shubman Gill take over as the captain, former India batsman Aakash Chopra said on Monday.

"In my opinion, Kolkata Knight Riders should not retain too many players. I will take only three names -- Shubman Gill, Andre Russell and Varun Chakravarthy.

"They should retain the three of them and make Shubman Gill the captain. I am thinking ahead, just like the Delhi Capitals did with Shreyas Iyer. So KKR should groom Gill for a better future," he said.

"If KKR is seeing any captaincy material in Shubman Gill, then they will not get the chance again. If they let him go to another team, then Shubman Gill might do for that team what Rohit Sharma has done for Mumbai," he added.

They have to retain Varun Chakravarthy in any case and if they leave Andre Russell, he will be too expensive to buy again, so they should retain him as well.”

“They can release Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins as a lot of money will get freed up when they release these two players,” he further suggested.

“Eoin Morgan, even if they want to make him the captain which I don’t think is a great idea, will not go for 12-15 crores in the auction. So I feel they should let him go and buy him back again if they want him,” Chopra signed off.

KKR had a mixed season in the UAE this time around where they won 7 out of 14 games but failed to make the playoffs due to a lower Net Run Rate.