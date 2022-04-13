'Aam Chor': Sneaky Prithvi Shaw Hoards Mangoes | Watch Video

Delhi Capitals’ Prithvi Shaw sure knows how to make the most of an opportunity, be it on or off the cricket field. While we all have seen Shaw scoring plenty of runs against various teams, his fans got to witness another one of his skills in a recent video posted by his IPL franchise DC.

The video introduces us to the ‘Aam Chor’ of the Delhi team featuring Shaw as he’s seen picking mangoes kept as treats for players after the practice session.

While other players enjoyed their mangoes, Shaw was busy filling them up in his pocket before getting interjected by his teammate Lalit Yadav. With the kind of form Shaw is in, he sure deserves a few extra treats.

Watch the funny video below

View this post on Instagram

In his last outing against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, the right-hander smashed an impressive 29 ball 51 providing a good start for his team. The innings included seven boundaries and two sixes. The youngster put up a 93-run opening partnership with his opening partner David Warner who went on to score 61 off 45 deliveries.

Delhi finished their innings with a mammoth 215 runs on the board, powered by death-overs heroics from Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel.

In reply, KKR were bowled out for 171 runs with two balls remaining.

With four points from their four matches so far, DC are placed at number 6 on the IPL points table. Previously, Shaw had scored an impressive 61 off just 34 deliveries in the match against Lucknow Super Giants last week. However, the following DC batters failed to make full use of the start provided by the opener and the team could only manage to set a target of 150 runs. LSG eventually sealed the match with two balls to spare in their run chase.

In his four innings in the ongoing IPL 2022 so far, Shaw has scored 160 runs with an average of 40 and a strike rate of 170.21. The right-hander has struck 21 boundaries and six maximums so far.

DC have now lost two games and have as many wins from four matches. The team is currently 6th on the points table, ahead of defending champions Chennai Super Kings, five-time title holders Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Delhi Capitals will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

