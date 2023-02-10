‘Aap Apne Ghar Ki Series Toh Jeet Lo’: Aakash Chopra’s Brutal Reply To Pakistani Fan Goes Viral

Aakash Chopra has whipped up a storm with his latest tweet directed at a Pakistani fan. The banter started when the fan wrote “Only Pakistan have ability to beat India in India.” The former India opener gave a befitting reply to this fan. “I love your positivity but janaab, aap apne ghar ki series toh jeet lo (At least win a home Test series). With Australia, England and NZ at home. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and WI in away series, Pakistan should have reached the WTC finals already,” Aakash Chopra said

Cricket fans have dropped interesting replies under Chopra’s tweet. One user wrote, “Pakistan does have a dominant record against India but that’s mainly because India did not produce as many top-quality fast bowlers in the past as they did. But now it’s pretty even-stevens or maybe even slightly tilted towards India. But yes, Pak does handle spin way better.”

Pakistan have not played red-ball cricket in India since they competed in a three-match Test series in 2007/08. Pakistan had lost that series 1-0. In fact, their last Test series victory in India came under Imran Khan’s leadership in 1987.

Aakash Chopra’s tweet over Pakistan’s recent record in Tests isn’t unfounded.

Pakistan have completed their World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle and are languishing at the 7th position on the nine-team points table. Babar Azam-led Pakistan have now gone eight home Tests with no wins. Their last Test victory on home soil came against South Africa in Rawalpindi in February 2021. Besides, their chances of making the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final are all but over.

Meanwhile, ICC recently revealed that the final of the second edition of the World Test Championship will be played at The Oval, London from June 7 to June 11 with a reserve day in place. India and Australia are the favourites for qualifying for the blockbuster final. The ongoing four-match Test series between India and Australia will play a huge role in determining the finalists. If Rohit Sharma and Co manage to clinch the series 4-0, Australia will drop to second spot on the points table. In that scenario, teams like Sri Lanka and South Africa will be in with a chance of making it to the showpiece match of the World Test Championship.

