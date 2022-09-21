'Aap Bataao, Mujhe Nahi Pata': Hardik Pandya's Sharp Reply to a Query on Harshal Patel's Expensive Over

With 55 runs needed off four overs and five wickets remaining, Australia were slightly on the backfoot against India in the first T20I played in Mohali on Tuesday night. India captain Rohit Sharma threw the ball to his lead pacers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harsal Patel for the death overs.

Australia went onto overhaul the required margin with four deliveries to spare and record a four-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The slog overs carnage began in the 17th over, bowled by Bhuvneshwar in which he conceded two fours to Matthew Wade apart from bowling three wides as well.

India copped even more damage in the following over of Harshal Patel in which Australia clobbered 22 runs with Wade scoring 15 of them.

During a media interaction after the match, when Hardik Pandya was asked whether the Harshal over was the turning point, the allrounder turned the tables with a sarcastic response.

“Aap batao, mujhe nahi pata. humko pata hota toh abhi tak game mai he rok dete na. (You tell me, I don’t know. If we knew, we would have stopped that in the field itself),” a smiling Pandya replied.

And he said one cannot pinpoint what moment changed the game because even Australians bowled expensive overs.

“Dekho sir, pinpoint kuch nahi kar sakte aap kabhi bhi. Wo game hai, Un logon ke side say bhi over mai 24-25 runs aye hain toh usse kuch farak nahi padta. Bilateral series hai, aur 2 match milenge, behtar hone ki koshish karenge (We cannot pinpoint, it’s a game and even they bowled few expensive overs. It doesn’t make any difference. There are two more matches and we will try to improve).

The second T20I will be played in Nagpur on Friday while the third and final match will be played in Hyderabad on Sunday.

India are scheduled to play six T20Is in the lead up to the T20 World Cup that gets underway from October 16 in Australia.

