'Aap India se Hain?': Ramiz Raja Snatches Indian Journo's Phone After PAK Lose Asia Cup Final | WATCH

Sri Lanka emerged as the new cricketing superpower of the subcontinent as they defeated Pakistan by 23 runs to win their sixth Asia Cup title on Sunday. It was a massive heartbreak for Babar Azam & Co who were stunned by the island nation on a second consecutive occasion in the tournament. After setting a challenging 171-run target, Dasun Shanaka and his boys bundled out Pakistan for 147 in 20 overs to win the high-voltage Asia Cup 2022 final.

After the conclusion of the game, the Lankan dressing room was on cloud 9 and so were the fans who arrived at the Dubai International Stadium to watch the game. But for the Pakistan cricket team and its supporters, it was another bitter pill to swallow. In fact, PCB chief Ramiz Raja, who was in attendance at the venue, had a verbal altercation with an Indian journalist on his way back.

When asked if ‘awaam’ (people) were sad over Pakistan’s defeat, Raja seemed to be getting a bit furious. The Indian journalist asked, “ The people of Pakistan are very sad. What message would you give them?”

The question wasn’t welcomed by the PCB chief as he replied saying, “Aap India se honge? Aap to bade khush honge? (Are you from India? You must be very happy then?)”.

Not just that, Raja moved a few steps ahead and could be seen snatching the person’s mobile phone who asked the question. However, the PCB chief returned it right away and left the arena before answering a few more questions asked by the journalists present at the exit of the stadium.

The Indian journalist then took to Twitter and shared the video of the incident asking if he asked the wrong question. He even mentioned that Raja, being the president of a national cricket board, should not have taken the phone.

Sri Lanka first raised itself from the dungeons to reach 170 for 6 from a hopeless 58 for 5 because of Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s 45-ball-71, easily one of the best knocks under pressure in T20s in recent times.

If that wasn’t enough, Pakistan, which was cruising along at 93 for 2, was finally bowled out for 147 as pacer Pramod Madushan (4/34 in 4 overs) and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (3/27 in 4 overs) ensured that the few thousands of Sri Lankan fans out cheered the 20,000 odd Pakistan fans.

