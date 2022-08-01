'Aapka Ex-Coach Hai Idhar Comm Box Mein': Srikkanth's Comment on Jadeja Leaves Everyone in Splits - WATCH

Krishnamachari Srikkanth might not be entertaining cricket fans with his blistering batting anymore but the former opening batter, with his impeccable selection of words and inimitable style of commentary, never fails to snatch the limelight. Srikkanth, during the first T20I between India and West Indies, left viewers in splits while commentating along with Ravi Shastri.

While talking about Ravindra Jadeja’s playing style, Srikkanth said on Fancode, “Aap kya soch rahein hai? India 200 marega ya nahi marega? (What do you think? Will India hit 200?) Jaddu, aapka ex-coach hai idhar commentary box mein. (Jadeja, you have your ex-coach here in the commentary box). What an improvement he (Jadeja) has had since Ravi (Shastri) became the coach.”

The 62-year-old former batter further added that Shastri has been one of the most successful coaches in Indian cricket and he also did a commendable job in Australia.

Jadeja, who did not take part in the ODI series against West Indies due to injury concern, made a return to the international squad in the opening T20I game. Jadeja was set to feature in the third and final ODI against West Indies but he could not recover totally to make a comeback to the side. He was also Team India’s designated vice-captain for the ODI fixtures.

Although, the star all-rounder could not do anything significant with the bat in the first T20I but he did pick up a crucial wicket. The southpaw looked in fine touch initially after smashing two boundaries. But eventually, a mistimed shot in the 16th over of the innings forced him to return back to the dressing room after scoring 16 runs off 13 balls.

Skipper Rohit Sharma played a fine knock of 44-ball 64 as India reached a formidable total of 190 runs losing six wickets in 20 overs.

Later, Jadeja dismissed all-rounder Jason Holder for a duck to earn a vital advantage for his side. Jadeja completed his four overs and conceded just 26 runs. The Nicholas Pooran-led side eventually could only manage to reach 122/8 in 20 overs. Apart from Jadeja, other two spinners- Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi scalped two wickets each to complete a convincing victory for the Men in Blue.

The second match of the series is slated to be played on Monday at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

