'Aapke Liye Duaein Kar Rahe Hai ki Waapis Form Mein Aaye': Afridi's Words Leaves Kohli Smiling - WATCH

Cricket fans across India and Pakistan are eagerly waiting for their superstars to square off against each other in the summit clash on Sunday at the Asia Cup 2022. The players have arrived in the UAE for the tournament and have started their preparations. The practice videos on social media are already amplifying the excitement levels and amid all the hype a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board is going viral.

Seasoned speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi on Thursday met Indian batter Virat Kohli at the training ground. The left-arm quick has been ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury and was seen with braces on his leg. He shook hands with Kohli and explained the nature of his injury.

Shaheen could be heard saying that he would recover till the T20 World Cup gets underway in Australia later this year. The conversation ended with the Pakistan youngster saying, “Aapke liye Duaen kar rahe hai ki waapis form mein aaye (We are praying that you get your form back)”.

Kohli was indeed touched by Shaheen’s words as the former Indian captain said ‘Thankyou’ with a broad smile on his face.

The last time when India and Pakistan locked horns, in the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai, Shaheen Afridi ran through the Indian top order. He took down the likes of Rohit Sharma (0), KL Rahu (3), and Virat Kohli (57), helping Pakistan restrict India to 151 for 7.

He trapped Rohit Sharm in front first ball and cleaned up KL Rahul in his second over. After a couple of early dismissals, Kohli tried to anchor the innings with a half-century while Pant contributed with a 30-ball 39. But Afridi returned in his next spell and got the better of Kohli in the penultimate over.

In reply, Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan forged an unbeaten 152-run opening stand to hand a massive 10-wicket win to the team. It was the first time when India lost a world cup game to Pakistan.

And after a year, the stage is set once again in Dubai and on Sunday, Rohit Sharma’s Team India will take the field to seek revenge for last year’s humiliation.

