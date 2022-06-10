'AAPse Toh Purani Dosti Hai': India Batting Legend's Witty Caption For Harbhajan Singh is Winning The Internet

Gautam Gambhir and Harbhajan Singh shared the dressing room for almost a decade and were part of some of the finest moments of Indian cricket. Some of their memorable achievements include the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup titles – both of which the Indian team won under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. Now, the two cricketers are playing on the political field with Gambhir associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party and Harbhajan with the Aam Aadmi Party.

Gambhir, who is a BJP MP from the East Delhi Constituency, recently shared a picture on Twitter, with Harbhajan, who is a Rajya Sabha member from AAP.

The former India opener’s picture was accompanied with a clever caption, “AAPse toh purani dosti hai aur rahegi!”

Take a look at the tweet here:

AAPse toh purani dosti hai aur rahegi! @harbhajan_singh 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JX3ZPJJhWR — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 9, 2022

Since being shared, the tweet has garnered more than 50,000 likes with the caption stealing the show. Fans and followers on social media were left in splits by Gambhir’s hilarious play of words.

“Best Caption,” one user reacted.

Another wrote, “GG (Gautam Gambhir) and puns go well together.”

gg and puns go well together https://t.co/Qmr2hwlNo4 — saloni (@saloniiparashar) June 9, 2022

“Good one,” said a user.

“These pictures are rare to see now-a-days,” read a caption.

These pictures are rare to see now-a-days https://t.co/Eui7xpGCJS — CA Abhay Varn (@AbhayVarn) June 9, 2022

Here are some more reactions to the tweet:

Ye bhi theek hai 😂😂😂 https://t.co/OieL018wqU — Priyanshu talks Cricket🏏 (@cricwithprynshu) June 9, 2022

Bhajji :- hm APP ke hai kon — Rabada (@cricketer_jii) June 9, 2022

Tum mere BhaJju-Pa ho — Aman15 (@sduuevei) June 9, 2022

Harbhajan Singh played 103 Test matches and picked up 417 wickets in them. In ODIs, the Punjab-born spinner donned Indian team’s jersey in 236 matches and scalped 269 wickets.

Gambhir, on the other hand, played 58 matches in the longest format of the game and amassed 4154 runs at an average of 41.96. In 147 ODIs, he scored 5238 runs at an average of 39.68. He also has 11 centuries and 34 half centuries to his name in ODIs.

In April this year, Harbhajan was nominated as a Rajya Sabha candidate by the AAP. and was elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament from Punjab.

The Delhi-born southpaw, Gambhir, was last seen wearing the mentor’s hat for the Indian Premier League debutants Lucknow Super Giants during the season that concluded recently. The team put up an impressive show, making it to the playoffs.

