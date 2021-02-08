Aaron Finch Confirms Josh Philippe Will Debut in T20I series Against New Zealand Philippe’s chance to don the Australian jersey for the first time has come after his spectacular display in the recently-concluded edition of the Big Bash League.

Big Bash League sensation Josh Philippe is all set for his international debut in the upcoming T20I series-opener against New Zealand. Ahead of Australia’s tour of New Zealand, limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch confirmed that Phillippe would make his debut for Australia at the top of the order. Finch revealed that the youngster will be a part of the top-order trio setup inclusive of himself and Matthew Wade. Australia and New Zealand will lock horns in a full-fledged five-match T20I series which gets underway on February 22 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Finch revealed the probable top five for Australia on Monday to cricket.com.au. He confirmed that the team would be flexible with the top order and all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell are expected to form the middle-order. Finch further hailed the right-hander and said that the youngster’s game has gone to a new level this summer. He identified a newfound ability to traverse his way through an innings when not hitting well. Finch puts it down to Philippe spending time in the Indian Premier League and soaking up information from Royal Challengers Bangalore’s star players Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Philippe’s chance to don the Australian jersey for the first time has come after his spectacular display in the recently-concluded edition of the Big Bash League. The wicketkeeper-batsman took advantage of his opportunity and had a standout Big Bash campaign. He starred with the bat as he helped Sydney Sixers successfully defend their title for the second season in a row.Philippe earned the player-of-the-tournament amassing 508 runs at a strike rate of just under 150 and at an average of 31.75.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.