Finch Says Thank You to 'All Time Greats' Dhoni & Kohli for Jerseys

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 28, 2019, 7:10 PM IST
Aaron Finch, who has been a regular feature in the Indian Premier League, opted out of taking part in the tournament this year. However, he still had something interesting to share with regards to the Indian fans.

During the Australian tour of India last month, both Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni had presented him with their ODI jerseys. The Australian skipper lauded the gesture and expressed his gratitude for the ‘all-time greats’.

Finch posed with their jerseys and uploaded the same on Instagram:




During the recent tour of India for a T20I and ODI series, the Australian batsman was going through a rough patch. However, in their latest tour of UAE against Pakistan, Finch stormed back to form with a staggering aggregate of 451 runs in five One Day Internationals, which the visitors won 5-0. He was awarded the player of the series for his show with the bat.

With the World Cup less than a month away, the defending champions will be a confident unit after two back to back series wins against India and Pakistan. Finch will be pleased with the return of both stalwarts David Warner and Steve Smith in the squad, especially with the former having registered over 600 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.
