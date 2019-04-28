Finch Says Thank You to 'All Time Greats' Dhoni & Kohli for Jerseys

Loading...
During the Australian tour of India last month, both Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni had presented him with their ODI jerseys. The Australian skipper lauded the gesture and expressed his gratitude for the ‘all-time greats’.
Finch posed with their jerseys and uploaded the same on Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @virat.kohli & @mahi7781 Very lucky to have been given a shirt by both guys during the last series we played against India. Whilst we battle it out hard for our countries on the field, the respect I have for 2 of the games all time greats is huge! It’s important to take some time to be grateful and appreciate the opportunities we have been given!
During the recent tour of India for a T20I and ODI series, the Australian batsman was going through a rough patch. However, in their latest tour of UAE against Pakistan, Finch stormed back to form with a staggering aggregate of 451 runs in five One Day Internationals, which the visitors won 5-0. He was awarded the player of the series for his show with the bat.
With the World Cup less than a month away, the defending champions will be a confident unit after two back to back series wins against India and Pakistan. Finch will be pleased with the return of both stalwarts David Warner and Steve Smith in the squad, especially with the former having registered over 600 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.
First Published: April 28, 2019, 7:01 PM IST