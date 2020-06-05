Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Aaron Finch Makes Surprise Omission in IND-AUS ODI XI, Remains Undecided on Spinner

Australia skipper Aaron Finch, while naming his combined India-Australia ODI XI, has made one surprise omission, that of opener Rohit Sharma.

June 5, 2020
Rohit is one of the best limited-overs batsman in the world and in the World Cup last year, had struck five tons.

To go with that he is the only player with three double tons in ODIs.

Finch, in his XI has gone on to pick Virender Sehwag and Adam Gilchrist as openers.

ALSO READ | Who's Better - Kohli or Rohit: Former Australia Bowler Makes his Pick

“Sehwag is my number one pick. He was so dominant. As soon he was on, the game was over. I want to go with Rohit Sharma, his record is amazing, but I want to watch Adam Gilchrist open with Virender Sehwag, hence I would pick Gilchrist,” Finch said.

“I will go with Ricky Ponting at no. 3 and then Virat Kohli at 4. It’s such a tough position to bat at no. five. I would probably pick Hardik Pandya at no. 5 and Andrew Symonds at no. 6 position,” the Aussie said.

Finch also went with MS Dhoni in his team, but was undecided as to who would keep the wickets.

“Dhoni is a cool head under pressure, he takes the team over the line, be it in IPL or international cricket. If the team is 3 for 10, he comes out and get the runs. If the team is chasing, he finds a way the team to get there,” Finch said.

ALSO READ | India Are Too Dependent on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma: Harbhajan Singh

When it came to the pacers, he was quick with his choice of bowlers, but not the same with the spinners.

“I would pick Glenn Mcgrath, Brett Lee, and Jasprit Bumrah as my pace trio,” he said.

“Brad Hogg has such a great record, should I go with Harbhajan Singh or maybe Ravindra Jadeja to bat at eight to get extra batting option... I am unable to decide, who would I pick, I am saying players who I loved to watch, but I am unable to decide. It’s too hard to decide,” he said.

Aaron Finch all-time India-Australia XI: Virender Sehwag, Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Andrew Symonds, MS Dhoni, Brett Lee, Glenn McGrath, Jasprit Bumrah and a spinner.

