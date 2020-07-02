Aaron Finch on Batting With Sachin Tendulkar: 'If I Run Him Out, I Won't Get Out of Lord's'

'Just do not get him run out'.
That was all that Aaron Finch was telling himself when batting with Sachin Tendulkar for Marylebone Cricket Club against Rest of the World in the Lord’s Bicentenary celebration match in 2014.
Finch opened the batting with Tendulkar in the special game and added 107 for the first wicket in a chase of 294.
"All I was thinking was don’t run him out. Just do not run Sachin out. I think it was one of the biggest, if not the biggest, crowds that Lord’s has ever had. It was a "huge anniversary, Sachin’s captaining one team, Warnie’s (Shane Warne) captaining the other,” Finch said on the Sony Ten Pitstop Show.
"That was a huge day. I think there was a huge Indian presence at the ground too, they were very loud. Obviously, the chants of ‘Sachin-Sachin’ going up all around Lord’s. And I just kept thinking, ‘If I run him out, I would never hear the end of this. I might not get out of Lord’s’."
Tendulkar was dismissed foe 44 but Finch carried on, scoring 181. In the process, he got to bat with legends from different teams as well.
"Luckily, that was an unbelievable experience, batting with Sachin, (Rahul) Dravid, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, it was unbelievable. Also on the other side was Gilly (Adam Gilchrist) and (Virender) Sehwag opening the batting, which is an absolute dream for me to watch them bat together. KP (Kevin Pietersen), Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) got a big hundred as well. It was unbelievable, such a great day, something that I would never forget."
