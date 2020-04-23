Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Aaron Finch Prepared for T20 World Cup Postponement

Finch said he wouldn't mind seeing the game resuming without fans once the pandemic is brought under control.

Reuters |April 23, 2020, 1:46 PM IST
finch

Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch feels the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic might lead to a postponement of this year's T20 World Cup by up to three months.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled in Australia from October 18 to November 15. Finch doesn't see that holding up given the current health crises affecting lakhs of people worldwide.

"I think we might have to get our heads around a T20 World Cup that might be postponed for a month, two months, three months, whatever it has to be," Finch told 'SEN Radio'.

Finch said he wouldn't mind seeing the game resuming without fans once the pandemic is brought under control.

"But as long as we can get live sport up and running. Whether that's with crowds or not, I don't think that makes any difference to the players.

"We played one ODI against New Zealand with no crowd (and it) was really strange for first four or five overs, but then you got into your work," he said.

Apart from the T20 World Cup, Australia is also set to host India for a bilateral series which includes a four-Test rubber.

The ICC's Chief Executives Committee (CEC) is meeting on Thursday to discuss the financial implications of COVID-19 and also the contingency planning for all ICC global events, including the T20 World Cup, over a conference call.

Finch feels authorities will need to be "creative" while rejigging the international schedule.

"I think we might have to get a little bit creative with how we do that (as part of a new-look schedule). Whether that's setting up and playing two Test matches in one hub or something like that," he said.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood had suggested that the entire Border-Gavaskar Trophy be held at one venue -- the Adelaide Oval -- to ensure that the rubber does go ahead.

Cricket Australia is exploring options to save the series in the wake of the pandemic which has led to global travel restrictions as well.

Aaron FinchAustralia cricketT20 World Cup

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more