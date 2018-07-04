Aaron Finch Remains Hopeful of Test Call Up

"When I was a bit younger I had a chance to be really pushing my case for a few years and I probably had 18 to 24 months of really lean red-ball cricket,” Finch was quoted as saying after his world-record innings against Zimbabwe. “I was playing good one-day cricket for Australia and I couldn't put the runs on the board in four-day cricket," he added.
Finch is regarded as one of the most destructive batsman in the world in the limited-over formats of the game, but he aggregates a meagre 36.41 in First Class cricket. The 31-year-old though is hopeful of turning the tide around over the next phase of his career.
"That was disappointing but I've slowly started to build my red-ball game up again and I feel more comfortable playing that now,” he said. “I've adapted my game and I'm in a much better position now than I was a few years ago. Test cricket will take care of itself if I keep making runs.”
First Published: July 4, 2018, 5:40 PM IST