Aaron Finch Sets New T20I High Score With 172 vs Zimbabwe in Harare

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 3, 2018, 3:35 PM IST
Australia’s Aaron Finch set a new world record for the highest individual T20I score as he blasted his way to 172 from 76 balls against Zimbabwe in Harare on Tuesday in their tri-series encounter. The Aussie skipper in fact broke his own record set in 2013 when he smashed 156 against England.

Finch took attack to the opposition bowlers right from the start and struck 10 sixes and 16 fours in his swashbuckling innings. The 31-year-old just needed 50 balls to bring up his hundred, his second in T20Is.

Along with his partner D’Arcy Short, Finch also registered the first 200-run stand in T20I history. He was finally dismissed hit wicket in the last over for 172, smashing a total of 16 fours and 10 sixes. Finch fell short of the highest score in all T20s – 175* by Chris Gayle for RCB vs Pune Warriors – in the 2013 season of the IPL.

After toying with Zimbabwe bowlers, Finch told the host broadcaster, “It feels good. The wicket played a lot better than we thought. It's coming on the bat quite nicely. Yeah, I did know about it (holder of two highest individual T20I scores), it's just one of those days where few things went my way. I took the strike from Short a bit, but that kind of innings for him will also help.

“I was the captain of the opposition when he got that (On Chris Gayle's 175). The wicket's very good as we know the ball travels here.”

