Aaron Finch Speaks Out On Australia Players' Differences With Coach Justin Langer

Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has confirmed that there are no issues between the players and head coach Justin Langer after many reports suggested that the players were not too happy with his coaching style. This came after the conclusion of a season review meeting with leadership consultant Tim Ford.

There were reports of unrest in the Australian camp around the coaching style of Justin Langer and it gained a lot of steam when the home side lost the Test series to India for the second time in a row. However, Finch said that the differences were sorted after Langer had an open discussion with the players before the side departed for the West Indies for a five T20Is and three ODI series.

“For ‘JL’ (Justin Langer) to address some issues that came up in the review with Tim Ford, I think that was brilliant," Finch said from St Lucia.

“He’s done a fantastic job and the way he confronted that - and the way it was received by the players - was outstanding,” Finch went on to add.

Langer too conceded that the situation had served as a “wake-up call" and Finch added that the stress of playing cricket in bio-secure ‘bubbles’ had strained and complicated matters a lot more.

Ahead of this series, Cricket Australia has appointed Michael Di Venuto and Jeff Vaughan as assistant coaches of the sides. This came before the busy summer which includes the Twenty20 World Cup as well as an Ashes series against England at home.

Australia will play five Twenty20 matches against defending world champions West Indies starting July 10, before heading across to Barbados where they will play three one-day internationals.

