Aaron Summers Set To Become First Australian to Play Domestic Cricket in Pakistan

Aaron Summers will create history of sorts as the fast bowler is set to become the first Australian to play domestic cricket in Pakistan. Born in Perth, Western Australia, the 24-year old is expected to turn out for Southern Punjab in the 2021 One-Day Cup which starts in the beginning of January. Summers has only played three List A matches in his short career so far. He has already got a travel exemption from the Australian government to go to Pakistan even as the country's borders remain closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is rare for a foreign cricketer to play domestic cricket in Pakistan though there have been a few instances of the same.

Sikander Raza, the all-rounder from Zimbabwe, played the National T20 Cup in 2016-17 and is perhaps the most known of all the foreign players who have played in Pakistan's domestic circuit.

The list includes many players from Afghanistan, which is not surprising, considering the geographical proximity between the two countries.

The restructuring of the first-class system in Pakistan, which has essentially reduced the number of teams from 16 to just six has further made it difficult for foreign players to be a part of the circuit.

Also, unlike the Pakistan Super League, which is more beneficial financially, the first-class system in the country is not able to offer the same kind of money, thus not attracting a lot of overseas players.

Australia is the only Full Member which has not toured Pakistan this century - their last trip was in 1999 and in the light of this, Summers' signing becomes significant.

Summers is an express fast bowler who rose to prominence in the Big Bash League 2017-18 where he represented Hobart Hurricanes.