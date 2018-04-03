Aashish Kapoor Replaces Venkatesh Prasad in BCCI Jr Selection Panel

Kapoor was a part of the original five-member panel selected in 2016 but was later kept out as BCCI pruned it to three as per Lodha panel diktat.
"Since selectors can only be replaced in an AGM, BCCI for past one year has been paying Kapoor his monthly salary. When Prasad resigned, it was only natural
Gyanendra Pandey and Rakesh Parikh are the other two members of the selection panel.
A former off-spinner, Kapoor played four Tests and 17 ODIs for India, including the 1996 ICC World Cup. He has also played 128 first-class games and 93 List A matches.
"I wish him all the very best for this endeavour. I am sure he has a lot to offer when it comes to being a part of the junior selection committee with his varied expertise and experience in the game. India have a rich talent pool and it is important to identify the talent at a young age and nurture them," BCCI Acting President CK Khanna said in a release.
Former India seamer Venkatesh Prasad tendered his resignation from the post of chairman junior national selection committee last month after the country won the U-19 World Cup. He joined Kings XI Punjab as the bowling coach and resigned citing a case of potential conflict of interest.
First Published: April 3, 2018, 7:29 PM IST