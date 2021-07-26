AB de Villers Shows How to Upgrade Your Next Braai Dish With An Exclusive Recipe

It was a weekend well spent for former South African captain AB de Villiers. The Proteas legend was busy formulating, “A recipe made in braai heaven.” Currently, AB is spending most of his time with family around his hometown. He is making the most of the opportunity off-the field. The Wambad-born, this time, decided to engage in some special and traditional cooking and the results are beyond impressive. He is seen preparing a braai dish and is beaming while he is at it. While sharing the post, AB wrote, “Coffee, ‘meat’ steak. Upgrade your next braai dish by checking out this recipe for coffee crusted ribs.” In the following picture of the post, he has shared a detailed recipe complete with ingredients and instructions.

For those unversed, braai entails grilling food over coals but are not synonymous with barbeques even though they seem so to a novice. A braai is not considered a braai if it’s cooked on a gas grill.

Currently, the 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has been appealing to fellow citizens to pray for peace after violence erupted in the Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces of the country. He shared a thought-provoking post on Instagram asking fellow South Africans to pray with him for their country. He also quoted a few lines of the song, Oceans (Where Feet May Fail) by Hillsong UNITED. “I pray for a united SA, a togetherness that binds us like never before. I pray for strength in character for every South African that wants to do good, right from the top all the way down, no matter how big or small the role. I pray that God will bless our beloved country and its beautiful people. I pray that we will hold hands and make it through to the other side.”read an excerpt from the lengthy note.

In his latest address, South African president Cyril Ramaphosa mentioned that the investigations into the recent violence were still ongoing.

