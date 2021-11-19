AB de Villers-Virat Kohli Friendship: Quotes That Reveal The Batting Superstars Share a Special Bond

AB de Villiers has ended his professional career. While his international career officially ended in 2018, he continued to play league cricket across the globe and was a regular presence in the Indian Premier League where he represented Royal Challengers Bangalore. The IPL 2021 has now become his final tryst with professional cricket as a player and he takes with him a stellar career and memories for life.

During his time with RCB, De Villiers forged a deep friendship with Virat Kohli who for several seasons led the franchise too. Together, the duo formed a formidable batting pair with the sight of two destroying bowling attacks together becoming a crowd favourite.

De Villiers and Kohli often talked publicly about their fast friendship and mutual respect they shared. Here’s proof of their deep bond.

First Impressions

In 2020, De Villiers revealed how he didn’t trust Kohli when they first met.

“It’s a human thing to sort of put a bit of defence around you (Kohli). I remember walking up that tunnel, I remember saying ‘Hi’ but the defences were on like I don’t quite trust this guy yet, I’ve heard a lot about him, I’ve seen the hair, I’ve seen the style but I’m not convinced," de Villiers said.

A brief chat

Kohli and De Villiers first met in Johannesburg and the pair chatted briefly.

“I remember the first time we met it was in Johannesburg and we came down the tunnel, you guys were finishing practice and we were just starting ours. I said ‘hello we’re gonna be playing together,’ it was a brief chat. Who knew after 9 years we will be such good friends. It’s been wonderful to create a lot of memories with you," Kohli said in 2020.

Not just IPL

In a chat with Pommie Mbangwa, De Villiers threw light on his relationship with Kohli with whom he interacts not just during IPL but throughout the year.

“Virat obviously - not only during the IPL, we chat throughout the year, which means it’s different than just the IPL or cricketing friendship," De Villiers revealed.

‘Deeper That Just a Cricket Player’

Further during the chat, the South African called Kohli a ‘thinker’ who likes to experiment a lot.

“He’s (Kohli) much deeper than just a cricket player. I think most people realise after a while that there’s more to life than just cricket. I think we all fall into that bubble initially. But Virat’s always been a thinker, he experiments [with] a lot of things, he loves trying new things out - gym wise, what he puts in his mouth. He thinks a lot about life after life - what’s to come, the different religions, we talk about everything."

Deep conversations with Anushka Sharma

The friendship has extended to their better-halves as well. Both De Villiers and Kohli are married and inevitably, they end up talking about children and family.

“We go pretty deep and his missus as well, Anushka, we have very deep conversations, which is fantastic. We talk about children and family. We’re waiting for that first little Kohli to come. It’s a good friendship and we always find a way to talk about cricket as well, but 90% of the time we talk about other stuff. It’s refreshing and in the middle of a very intense IPL tournament," De Villiers said.

When Kohli was accused of being selfish

A lot of hue and cry was made when Kohli announced he would step down as RCB captain just a couple of days before the start of the second leg of IPL 2021. However, de Villiers launched a strong defens of his teammate.

“I’ve been in the same boat before and I can relate to what he [Kohli] is feeling and what he’s been through. So there’s a mis-perception in my opinion when it comes to the public when they see people stepping down out of certain roles to let a bit of that workload go. Where they see it as being selfish, it is exactly the opposite. It is not being selfish. Because of him doing that [stepping down from captaincy] he can be a better version of himself. There can be a captain coming in with that same kind of energy that he’s had for the last 7-8 years. I was in the same position, took quite a lot of criticism for letting some things go, where I felt I was actually doing the right thing for the team and not being selfish in the same process. Sometimes it can be a bit misleading and people see it as ‘oh, he is now thinking about himself, he is protecting himself’. It is exactly the opposite actually," de Villiers had said.

A special chat

In March this year, when Kohli became the first batter in men’s T20I to reach 3,000 runs, he talked about a special chat with De Villiers that helped him get his focus back.

“I had to shift the focus back to the basics of the game and I always take pride in doing the job for the team. Just kept my eyes on the ball and my wife is here and she keeps telling me a lot of things of what I need to do. We have a great management that keeps us in the right space. And also I had a special chat with ABD (de Villiers) before the start of the game and he just told me to watch the ball. That’s exactly what I did," he had said during an interview.

The Four Points

And what exactly de Villiers told Kohli?

“I don’t want to say. It’s embarrassing. I think I mentioned four points. We spoke about couple of things away from the game and then also couple of technical things but it was very basic. Four points — see the ball, still head, allow the ball to come into your space, body language and attitude. And then we sort of elaborated around those four points,” the legend revealed.

‘The Best Player of Our Times’

On November 19, ABD made a stunning announcement that he is drawing curtains from all forms of cricket. Kohli paid him rich tributes on social media.

“To the best player of our times and the most inspirational person I’ve met, you can be very proud of what you’ve done and what you’ve given to RCB my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be. This hurts my heart but I know you’ve made the best decision for yourself and your family like you’ve always done. I love you," Kohli posted.

