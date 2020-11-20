AB de Villiers Always in Reckoning to Make International Comeback: Mark Boucher

South Africa coach has revealed that AB de Villiers is a part of the team selection discussion, and is in line for a possible return to international cricket. Speaking on a zoom press conference, he also said, that his comeback would have happened earlier, if not for Covid-19 break. After playing 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for the Proteas, he had called it a day.

There were also reports of de Villiers coming back to the fold for the 2019 World Cup, but that did not happen eventually. “AB was in discussions before Covid, he is always in discussions when he is playing good cricket, to be honest with you,” Boucher said. “Going forward I haven’t had a discussion with him at all, he has been playing in the IPL. He had a very good IPL too.”

He scored 454 runs for RCB this year, and was one of the most consistent batsmen for the team once again. But despite that, his team could only finish on the fourth spot in the tournament.

Earlier, an unnamed South African player tested positive for Covid-19 when the South Africans assembled Wednesday. He and two others, with whom the infected player had close contact, have been separated from the rest of the squad and will stay in isolation while being monitored by the team's medical staff.

According to a statement from Cricket South Africa, all three were asymptomatic. Boucher said he sympathised with the affected players. "Sitting alone in a room for six or seven days is very tough," said Boucher, adding that he had been fortunate to have had a mild dose of the disease. "I didn't even know I had it," he said. "I felt a little down for one or two days. I had been throwing down to some players in the nets and felt some aches and pains."