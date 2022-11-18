AB de Villiers Backs RCB to Lift IPL Trophy, Says Turn is 'Around The Corner'

AB de Villiers has opined that Royal Challengers Bangalore could go on to win a flurry of IPL titles if they can somehow manage to get the first one. “It’s been how many seasons now? Quite a few, 14 or 15 or whatever. So, they would love to break the shackles. I think if RCB wins this one then, they’ll probably win two, three, four quickly but let’s wait and see what happens," De Villiers said in a video shared by Star Sports on Twitter. The South African added that cricket, especially the knockout games, can be a bit of a gamble. However, he believes that RCB’s turnaround is"just around the corner."

Apart from shedding light on RCB’s title chances, he also spoke about how the Bangalore-based franchise has changed his life. De Villiers added that he had made some great friends along the way. The 38-year-old was recently named as the inaugural inductee into the RCB Hall of Fame with Chris Gayle.

Ab de Villiers had long been associated with the Bengaluru-based IPL franchise before announcing his retirement ahead of the last edition of the tournament. The 38-year-old joined RCB back in 2011 and went on to represent them till 2021.

Now, he is set to join the RCB camp in a new role. He recently visited Bengaluru and confirmed the development. However, what his assignment will be, still remains under wrap. Whatever it is, Bengaluru fans will be hoping that his second stint with the team could finally end RCB’s woes and help them bag their first title in the next edition of IPL next year. The return of Virat Kohli’s form will also be boosting the RCB camp for a good outing next year.

In IPL 2022, the Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to qualify for the playoffs but were ousted by Rajasthan Royals in the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, RCB have decided to retain a major chunk of their players ahead of the mini-auction next month. The side released Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia and Sherfane Rutherford ahead of the next season Faf du Plessis will be leading the team in yet another edition.

