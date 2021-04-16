AB de Villiers Can Don South Africa Jersey for T20 World Cup, Coach Mark Boucher Shares Details

AB de Villiers might have retired from international cricket for three years now but if South Africa coach Mark Boucher is to be believed he can still make a comeback in the upcoming ICC World T20 to be held in India in October. His fine performance at IPL 2020 for RCB did spark off a discussion in the cricketing circles about his comeback but Covid-19 menace made sure that the plans didn’t materialise. Now South Africa coach Mark Boucher has revealed that they have plans for AB.

“I did chat to him (AB de Villiers) before he went to the IPL. The conversation is still very much open,” Boucher told reporters according to South Africa website timeslive.co.za.AB, being the person he is, wants to perform very well at the IPL to prove to himself and everyone else that he is still a very key figure in world cricket and could dominate at that level,” he added.”I said to him: ‘Go do your thing, and I’ll give you a shout towards the back-end of the IPL.’ So that is where we are with him,” Boucher further said.

Not to forget that AB is playing in IPL which is being played on Indian pitches. The same pitches will be hosting the games when T20 World Cup comes to town. As far as AB’s IPL 2021 form is concerned, it looks good in papers. He made a match-winning 48 runs off 27 balls against Mumbai Indians in the opener. This innings made sure that Kohli and his men snatch a close win against the defending champions at Chepauk.

