AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn Shocked at Umpire’s Decision During 5th T20I between SA & WI

Over the years, the umpiring quality has been questioned by cricketers and cricket fans. The teams, depending on the format, are given 2-3 chances to reach out to the third empire. But they usually save it for LBW (leg before wicket) or wickets that have a near-call. Therefore, some wrong decisions made by the on-field umpire changes the course of the match, and the effect on match result is evident. On various occasions, cricketers get into heated arguments with them and face fine as it is not an appropriate behavior.

Recently, South Africa’s power-hitting batsman AB de Villiers and deadly bowler Dale Steyn reacted to an on-field umpire's decision during the match between SA and West Indies during the final of 5th T20 international held on July 04, this year. Both the former cricketers were shocked as a short-pitched delivery that ended outside the leg stump of South African batsman Wiaan Mulder was not given a wide.

Steyn took to Twitter and asked that how on earth was the ball not wide. "Shocker," replied De Villiers on the bowler’s tweet.

How on earth is that not a wide???!!!!— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) July 3, 2021

Shocker— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) July 3, 2021

The instance took place on the last ball of the 19th over bowled by Obed McCoy and SA had scored 160-4. McCoy had bowled a short ball, whose line was outside leg stump but still, Mulder tried to touch it with his bat. Though the batsman had expected that it will be declared wide, the umpire was not on the same page.

But luckily, the decision did not affect the result of the match for South Africa as the team registered a 25-run victory. The team also clinched the series by 3-2. Batting first, SA scored 168 runs in 20 overs after losing just 4 wickets. In return, the West Indies could score only 143 runs in 20 overs. South African bowlers scalped 9 wickets. For SA, Aiden Markram played a match-winning inning of 70 runs and Quinton de Kock scored a quick 60 in 42 balls. Evin Lewis scored the highest from the West Indies camp, as he completed his half-century while Shimron Hetmyer scored 33 runs.

