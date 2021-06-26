AB de Villiers Feels Winter Afternoons in Pretoria are The Best

It was a day to ease up and alleviate for the former South African captain AB de Villiers. Taking a much-needed break, the cricketer spent an enjoyable trip with his wife, Danielle and their children. The Proteas legend shared a series of snippets from a cozy and lovely day out with his family. The first picture shows the family of five soaking the sun on lush grass by a beautiful lake. The second and the third visuals show AB’s two sons having fun with the birds around. The two boys are twinning their outfits in printed hoodies. To spend a tranquil and delightful day with his family, the swashbuckling batter didn’t go too far and just opted for a location in Pretoria.

Last week, the Wambad-born sneaked in a special week with his lovely spouse. They took off a week to the Bushveld, a sub-tropical woodland ecoregion of Southern Africa. AB shared a happy selfie with Danielle on Instagram and wrote that after a few challenging weeks at home, it felt great to just get away from it all. He said that he was again in awe of the beauty of nature and God’s creation, and how it all coincides so perfectly. “Refreshed and ready to take on the busy city life again. Until next time Shakama (sic.),” wrote AB.

Up next, the South African talisman can be expected to be a part of the Mulgrave Cricket Club this summer. It is a community cricket club in Melbourne who play in Melbourne’s Eastern Cricket Association (ECA), a third-tier competition. In addition to Mr. 360, world famous stars like Chris Gayle, Brian Lara, Yuvraj Singh are in talks to appear in suburban T20 matches. Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya has been roped in as their head coach.

Mulgrave president Malin Pullenayegam told cricket.com.au, “With Dilshan’s involvement and the backing of some good sponsors, we are on a recruitment drive. We are having discussions with AB de Villiers, Brian Lara and Yuvraj Singh, and though they are to be confirmed, these are the potential signings.”

Coming back to AB’s potential return to international cricket, the South African Cricket board finally confirmed in a statement saying that the right-handed attacking batsman had decided not to return to the national squad. The 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman will continue to play franchise cricket.

