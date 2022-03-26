AB de Villiers 'Happy' To See MS Dhoni Go, Says 'Not Surprised' With Decision

Captain Cool MS Dhoni stepped down recently from the position of Chennai Super Kings, and the cricketing world was left shocked. A number of cricketers were vocal about how Dhoni’s departure was an end of an era for the franchisee who will be taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL opener on Saturday. Meanwhile, AB de Villiers has lauded Dhoni, saying that he knows how it feels being the captain even in modern-day franchise cricket. He said captains do have ‘sleepless nights’ if teams started to lose and don’t recover in time.

“I am not surprised by MS’s move. I am actually quite happy for him,” said De Villiers VUSport Scouts.

“Having carried that burden for so long, people might think that it is easy to be captain, but it really wears you down. You have sleepless nights sometimes, especially when you don’t have good seasons. But I think he stepped away at exactly the right time, having won the last IPL.”

Dhoni had played a key role in helping CSK come back, especially after they were banned from IPL in 2015. Dhoni led the ‘dad’s army to the trophy in 2018 firmly establishing a brand that can be trusted. The legend around him has only grown in IPL since then. Speaking further, AB said that he is happy for Dhoni as he is going to ‘enjoy’ himself. He wouldn’t have to pass his time ‘monitoring’ guys which he usually did while playing as a captain-cum-mentor.

“I am excited to watch MS just enjoy himself, to hit those big sixes again. Not to think too much about strategies and having to monitor guys. He can just go out there and hit sixes and entertain the entire world with what he does best, and that is to play cricket and win games," he said.

