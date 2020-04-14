Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

AB de Villiers Has Been my Idol Growing Up, He is Awesome: Buttler

Jos Buttler has revealed that his wife had mistaken AB de Villiers to be a New Zealander when they first had a conversation during the Indian Premier League (IPL), the England wicketkeeper batsman has said.

IANS |April 14, 2020, 9:19 AM IST
England's Jos Buttler. (Source: Twitter)

London: Jos Buttler has revealed that his wife had mistaken AB de Villiers to be a New Zealander when they first had a conversation during the Indian Premier League (IPL), the England wicketkeeper batsman has said.

"De Villiers has been my idol growing up. The guy I love watching, he is just awesome," Buttler, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, said during The Royals Podcast Episode 3, the full show of which will be aired on their official social media handles on Tuesday.

"Got to know him little bit during the IPL actually when I was at Mumbai (Indians). Just at the start of the game, he said I will catch up with you for a beer at the hotel after the game," said Buttler, a World Cup winner in 2019 with England and also regarded as one of the most destructive batters of the game today.

"I was like so excited. I was like so cool getting to drink a beer with AB de Villiers. I got back to the hotel told Louise (my fiance at that time, now wife) we are going to go straight to the bar.

"AB de Villiers will be there for a drink, this is going to be awesome.

"We then we probably chatted for 20 minutes, having a great time I am loving it and he has got pretty strong Afrikaans accent. About 20 minutes into the conversation, Louise asks 'which part of New Zealand are you from'? and that just absolutely killed me," said the 29-year old, laughing. Buttler was born in Taunton, Somerset and has so far played 41 Tests, 142 ODIs and 69 T20Is for England.

Prior to this, Royals spin bowling consultant and New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, who is generally the host of the show, spoke to Australian batting ace Steve Smith and Shreyas Gopal.

AB de VilliersJos Buttler

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more