AB de Villiers Has Been my Idol Growing Up, He is Awesome: Buttler
Jos Buttler has revealed that his wife had mistaken AB de Villiers to be a New Zealander when they first had a conversation during the Indian Premier League (IPL), the England wicketkeeper batsman has said.
AB de Villiers Has Been my Idol Growing Up, He is Awesome: Buttler
Jos Buttler has revealed that his wife had mistaken AB de Villiers to be a New Zealander when they first had a conversation during the Indian Premier League (IPL), the England wicketkeeper batsman has said.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings