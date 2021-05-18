AB De Villiers Has Made Up His Mind; Will Not Return to International Cricket

South Africa’s modern-day great AB de Villiers will not be returning to international cricket. It was earlier reported that he might be making an appearance for the Proteas in the upcoming T20 World Cup in October. But now as per this report by ESPN Cricinfo, Cricket South Africa has stated that ABD has decided “once and for all, that his retirement will remain final.”

Earlier it was being said the he might look to wear that dark green jersey as South Africa looked for supremacy in the shortest format of the game. His fine performance at IPL 2020 for RCB did spark off a discussion in the cricketing circles about his comeback but Covid-19 menace made sure that the plans didn’t materialise last year. South Africa coach Mark Boucher recently had revealed that something is cooking.

“I did chat to him (AB de Villiers) before he went to the IPL. The conversation is still very much open,” Boucher told reporters according to South Africa website timeslive.co.za.AB, being the person he is, wants to perform very well at the IPL to prove to himself and everyone else that he is still a very key figure in world cricket and could dominate at that level,” he added.”I said to him: ‘Go do your thing, and I’ll give you a shout towards the back-end of the IPL.’ So that is where we are with him,” Boucher further said.Not to forget that AB was playing in IPL which was being played on Indian pitches. The same pitches will be hosting the games when T20 World Cup comes to town.

