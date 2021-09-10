AB de Villiers’ Humorous Photo with Virat Kohli Goes Viral, Check it Out Here

The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is set to kick off on September 19. With less than 10 days to go for the resumption of the marquee T20 tournament, IPL franchises and players have landed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) . They have also been keeping their fans updated about practice sessions and fun titbits with photos and videos on social media.

Among those, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers, who is in the UAE with his family for the tournament, shared a humorous post that went viral. The former South Africa cricketer shared a photo on Instagram account with RCB captain Virat Kohli. The picture shows the wicketkeeper-batsman’s face morphed with that of an ape. The Proteas’ legend upped the ante with a funny caption wherein he wrote, “Really excited about our new signing, Apie de Villiers.”

See it here:

The funny photo and caption grabbed more than a million likes within hours of going live on the Facebook-owned platform. De Villers’ fans and followers also flooded the comments section with replies and emojis. While many reacted stating it’s a “cute pic”, others commented on the rapport shared by the two cricketers.

De Villiers and Kohli share a good bond with each other which is quite evident in the IPL and the photo of them together is always a treat, especially for the RCB supporters.

Meanwhile, the RBC franchise through their official Twitter handle had recently announced the arrival of the batting maestro in the UAE. “Our excitement levels just went up, as AB de Villiers has joined the team,” they tweeted along with a photo of the RCB star who can be seen smiling with a thumbs-up gesture.

The Proteas’ superstar has been vital in the RCB line-up and has won matches for the team on many occasions. Coming into the remainder of the IPL 2021, he will look forward to contributing to the team.

