AB de Villiers is 'Freak', Can Take on Jaspreet Bumrah, Says Gautam Gambhir

AB de Villiers has signalled his intent with a blazing century in the practice game ahead of the second phase of the IPL. Over the years, he has been perhaps the only batsman who has taken the attack to Jasprit Bumrah with his unorthodox style of play. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes that he is a freak, who has the uncanny ability to dominate even the best bowlers.

Speaking in a show on Star Sports, Gambhir said that having AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell in the side gives Virat Kohli a lot of cushion and an added advantage. He picked AB de Villiers as the one person who can take on Bumrah consistently.

“AB is a massive cushion because there is only one person who can take on someone like Jasprit Bumrah and it was AB de Villiers. I have not seen anyone else who has done that consistently against Bumrah, but AB is a freak," Gambhir said.

Gambhir also said that there will be added pressure on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers as both the players would want to go all the way and clinch their maiden IPL title this year. De Villiers showed his mettle in the practice game where he scored a blazing century and his 46 balls 104 included 10 sixes and 7 fours in the intra-squad warm-up match.

Gambhir said that, unlike international cricket, in the IPL there are only two or three world-class international bowlers and hence, batsmen like Kohli and AB de Villiers would be disappointed at having not bagged the title and this will increase the pressure on both the batsmen.

After having been suspended in May, the second leg of the IPL will commence on September 19 in Dubai. RCB will kickstart their campaign with a match against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20 in Abu Dhabi.

