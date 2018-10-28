AB de Villiers Joins Gayle & Hales in Rangpur Riders Outfit for BPL

Loading...
Riders have already attainted the services of Alex Hales as their first signing outside the draft. There is a possibility of the team having a top 3 of Chris Gayle, Hales and de Villiers.
The 34-year-old had quit international cricket this year citing tiredness. Reports emerged of the former South African captain making an international comeback prior to the World Cup next year but de Villiers squashed any such reports. Having already signed up for the Pakistan Super League and the inaugural Mzansi Super League, de Villiers will have his hands full at the start of next year, with IPL 2019 to follow PSL.
Earlier this week, the Sylhet Sixers signed David Warner and Sandeep Lamichhane for the upcoming edition. Dhaka Dynamites added Andre Russell to their roster which already boasts of Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard.
The draft is set to take place on Sunday, with Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim being the biggest local draw.
First Published: October 28, 2018, 11:44 AM IST